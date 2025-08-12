UK Government, Eli Lilly Partner To Target Obesity Health Gaps

A new program to improve access to weight management services across the U.K. National Health Service (NHS) could benefit several obese patients.

The initiative, announced Tuesday, combines government and private sector funding to expand holistic care through community, pharmacy, and digital channels.

The program is backed by up to $114.61 million (85 million sterling pounds), with the U.K. government contributing as much as 50 million pounds and pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Co. LLY providing up to 35 million pounds in grant funding.

At least 10 million pounds is earmarked for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, ensuring the effort extends beyond England.

NHS organizations will be invited to submit proposals for a share of the funding, with participating areas expected to roll out services by summer 2026.

Officials say the approach will make weight management support easier to access regardless of location.

The initiative seeks to remove barriers to treatment and give patients more options by offering new routes, such as online platforms, local clinics, and community pharmacies.

Beyond improving individual health outcomes, the program aims to reduce strain on the NHS and general practitioners.

With obesity-related conditions costing the NHS around 11 billion pounds annually, government leaders see the initiative as a step toward easing long-term financial pressures and increasing workforce participation.

The plan aligns with the government’s broader “Plan for Change” strategy to rebuild the health system and promote healthier living.

The funding stems from a wider collaboration between the government and Eli Lilly, which was announced at the International Investment Summit in October 2024.

That agreement could generate up to 279 million pounds in investment for the U.K.

Last week, Eli Lilly released topline data from the Phase 3 ATTAIN-1 trial evaluating orforglipron, an investigational oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.

Orforglipron 36 mg lowered weight by an average of 12.4% (27.3 lbs) compared to 0.9% (2.2 lbs) with placebo, using the efficacy estimand, below Wall Street’s expectations of around 15%.

According to a media report in August, the Trump administration is preparing a pilot program that could allow some Americans on Medicare and Medicaid to access popular and costly weight-loss medications.

The plan, still in development, would permit state Medicaid programs and Medicare Part D plans to voluntarily cover GLP-1 drugs such as Novo Nordisk A/S’ NVO Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound for weight management.

The pilot would also include Eli Lilly’s GLP-1 drug Orforglipron, pending its expected approval in 2026.

