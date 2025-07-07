July 7, 2025 5:53 AM 2 min read

Wegovy, Zepbound Prices Drop, But Most Patients Still Can't Afford Long-Term Use: 'Coverage Is Not The Same As Access,' Says Expert

Popular obesity treatments Wegovy and Zepbound are seeing price reductions, but patients still face significant barriers to sustained access despite strong market demand.

What Happened: The medications cost around $500 monthly for uninsured patients, while insured coverage remains inconsistent across plans. “Coverage is not the same as access,” said Beverly Tchang, a New York-based physician who advises both Novo Nordisk A/S NVO and Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, reported the Associated Press.

GLP-1 receptor agonists continue driving substantial revenue for both drugmakers. Zepbound generated $2.3 billion in U.S. first-quarter sales, while Wegovy contributed nearly $1.9 billion with approximately 200,000 weekly prescriptions domestically.

Insurance coverage varies dramatically by provider and plan type. Novo Nordisk reports that 85% of covered U.S. patients pay $25 or less monthly. However, most state Medicaid programs and Medicare exclude obesity coverage, forcing patients to shoulder hundreds in out-of-pocket costs monthly, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The regulatory landscape remains complex regarding compounded versions. Despite FDA determinations that drug shortages ended, compounding pharmacies continue selling cheaper alternatives under personalization exceptions.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS offers compounded semaglutide starting at $165 monthly, leading to legal challenges from Eli Lilly.

Recent pricing trends show that both companies reduced uninsured patient costs by several hundred dollars from initial launch prices. However, $500 monthly represents approximately 14% of the average U.S. per-capita income at $43,000 annually.

Long-term adherence data reveals persistence challenges that could impact market expansion. Real-world studies show only 8.1% of patients maintained GLP-1 obesity therapy after three years, though one-year persistence for Wegovy improved from 33.2% in 2021 to 62.7% in 2024.

