Viatris Eye Drops Data Shows Promise For Blurred Near Vision

- MR-141 met primary endpoint with ≥3-line near vision gain at 12 hours post-dose on Day 8 vs. placebo (p<0.0001).
- No serious adverse events; most common side effects were mild, including eye redness and site irritation.
- Market-moving news hits Benzinga Pro first—get a 30-minute edge and save 60% this 4th of July.
Viatris Inc. VTRS and Opus Genetics, Inc. IRD revealed topline results from VEGA-3, the second pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating MR-141 (phentolamine ophthalmic solution 0.75%) for presbyopia.
Presbyopia is the gradual loss of near-focusing ability due to aging that typically becomes noticeable in the early to mid-40s. It is a nearly universal condition that, when uncorrected, contributes significantly to vision-related disability.
It affects nearly 128 million people in the United States, about 90% of adults over 45. By age 50, most Americans require some form of near-vision correction, such as reading glasses or multifocal lenses.
Also Read: Goldman Sachs Bullish On Branded Drug Upside At Teva: What About Viatris?
Viatris Chief R&D Officer Philippe Martin said, “We are pleased with the positive results from the second pivotal Phase 3 trial, which reinforce our confidence in MR-141 and its benefit-risk profile as a potential, non-invasive option to support the millions of patients impacted by this condition.”
Significantly more patients treated in the MR-141 arm achieved the primary endpoint of Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study (ETDRS) (≥3-line) gain in binocular distance-corrected near visual acuity (DCNVA) and with less than five letters of loss in binocular best-corrected distance visual acuity (BCDVA) from baseline at 12 hours post-dose on Day 8, compared to placebo (p<0.0001).
More patients treated in the MR-141 arm achieved ≥15-letters ETDRS (≥3-line) gain in DCNVA and with less than five letters of loss in BCDVA at 1-hour post-dose on Day 1 compared to those receiving placebo (p=0.0002).
Significant patient-reported functional benefits at Days 3, 8, and Week 6 were observed, with patients reporting satisfaction with near vision upon awakening (p<0.0001) and satisfaction with their improvement in near vision (p<0.0001).
Patient reported significant improvement in near vision in dim/low light at Days 3, 8 and Week 6 compared with placebo (p<0.0001).
During the 6-week follow-up, no evidence of tachyphylaxis (an acute, sudden decrease in response to a drug) was observed.
MR-141 demonstrated a safety profile consistent with previous trials. No new safety signal was identified, and no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported in this study.
The most common (≥5%) treatment-emergent adverse events included conjunctival hyperemia, instillation site irritation, and dysgeusia, which were predominantly mild. A low rate of headache (2.6%) was reported over the study period.
Price Action: VTRS stock is up 1.97% at $9.065, and IRD stock is trading higher by 5.13% to $1.02 at last check Thursday.
Read Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.