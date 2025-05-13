Digital bank company Nu Holdings NU could show its continued growth in Latin America when the company reports first-quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect the company to report first-quarter revenue of $3.14 billion, up from $2.74 billion in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company missed analyst estimates in the third quarter, but has beaten estimates in six of the past 10 quarters.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of 12 cents for the first quarter, up from nine cents per share in last year's first quarter. The company missed estimates in the fourth quarter, while beating estimates in five of the past 10 quarters.

Key Items to Watch: The digital bank company has expanded its cryptocurrency offerings in recent years and with the price of crypto soaring in late 2024 and early 2025, it will be interesting to see what the company says about crypto holdings and products.

Warren Buffett, who is a noted critic of Bitcoin BTC/USD, holds shares of Nu Holdings in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE-BRK-A)BRK, giving him exposure to this company that has the leading cryptocurrency on its balance sheet.

Berkshire Hathaway lowered its holdings in Nu Holding in recent quarters, but still holds more than 40 million shares and around 0.8% of the company, with the stake valued at around $520 million.

Nu Holdings has posted strong growth in its key regions of Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Investors and analysts will be looking to hear details on the company's growth in these regions and potential expansion elsewhere.

The company ended the fourth quarter with over 114 million total global customers and as the third-largest financial institution by customer count in Brazil.

One potential item to watch for international expansion could be Nu Holdings' equity stake in Tyme Group, a digital bank company with exposure to Asia and Africa. Nu Holdings owns 10% of the company and could look to partner with the company or share more details with investors on what this stake could mean for the future.

The company could also comment on the global economies and how Latin America is growing and could have an opportunity to gain additional investments and exposure with trade wars being held between other countries, such as the U.S. and Mexico and the U.S. and China.

NU Price Action: Nu Holdings stock was up 1% to $13.08 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $9.01 to $16.15. Nu Holdings stock is up 21.8% year-to-date in 2025.

