The Analyst Verdict: Nu Holdings In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Nu Holdings NU has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $14.6, along with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. A decline of 4.58% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Nu Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |John Coffey |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $16.00|$15.00 | |Domingos Falavina |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $13.00|$14.00 | |John Coffey |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $15.00|$17.00 | |Domingos Falavina |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $14.00|$15.00 | |Thiago Batista |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $15.00|$15.50 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Nu Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nu Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Nu Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Nu Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd provides digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal accounts, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Nu Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nu Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nu Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nu Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

