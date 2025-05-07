Chip Stocks Rise As Trump Reportedly Plans To Roll Back Biden-Era AI Export Curbs

Chip stocks climbed late Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the Trump administration plans to rescind a key Biden-era export restriction on AI chips. The rollback targets the "AI diffusion rule," which imposed complex licensing rules on sales to dozens of countries.

At market close on Wednesday, NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares were up 3.10% to $117.06, Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD gained 1.76% to $100.36 and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM were higher by 1.31% to $174.54.

What To Know: The diffusion rule, introduced in January, grouped countries into three tiers with varying levels of export restrictions. Nvidia has been a vocal critic, warning the rules would harm U.S. competitiveness and push allies toward China.

Read Also: Apple, Alphabet Shares Tumble Amid Potential AI Search Shift

According to Bloomberg, Trump officials aim to replace the rule with a simpler framework that still targets countries accused of diverting chips to China, including Malaysia and Thailand.

The move comes ahead of Trump’s planned Middle East trip, where countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia — previously hit by chip curbs — hope to negotiate better terms.

While the rollback isn't final, the Commerce Department is expected to continue enforcing current restrictions until a new policy is adopted, Bloomberg noted.

Read Also: AMD Market Position Is ‘The Best In The Company’s History,’ Says Analyst

How To Buy AMD Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, Advanced Micro Devices is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Read Also:

Photo: Shutterstock