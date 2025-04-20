Ukraine's Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of Violating Easter Truce: 'There Have Already Been 59 Cases of Russian Shelling'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of violating its declared Easter ceasefire, citing continued military activities.

What Happened: Zelenskyy revealed that Russian forces were persisting in their efforts to advance and inflict damage on Ukraine, despite Moscow’s ceasefire declaration.

He accused Russia of attempting to fabricate an “impression” of a ceasefire, with 59 instances of Russian shelling and five assaults by Russian units already reported.

“Across various frontline directions, there have already been 59 cases of Russian shelling and 5 assaults by Russian units,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

A report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the frontline as of 6:00 a.m.



Across various frontline directions, there have already been 59 cases of Russian shelling and 5 assaults by Russian units. In the sector of the Starobilsk Operational Tactical Group, one combat engagement… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 20, 2025

During a Kremlin meeting on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had proclaimed a cessation of all military operations from Saturday evening to Monday midnight, Moscow time.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in a Telegram post, claimed that this decision was driven by “humanitarian motives.”

However, Zelenskyy, through a series of social media updates, voiced doubt over Russia’s ceasefire intentions, asserting that Russian attacks had not ceased. He also reiterated his demand for the truce to be extended to 30 days, stating that Ukraine would respond based on the actual situation on the ground.

This development comes after US President Donald Trump‘s statement on Friday, where he expressed hesitance to mediate a peace deal between the two sides if either party proves difficult.

Why It Matters: The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has drawn international attention and concern. The skepticism expressed by Zelenskyy over Russia’s declared truce highlights the complexities and challenges in resolving this conflict.

The Ukrainian President’s call for an extended truce underscores the urgency for a lasting solution. Meanwhile, the reluctance of the US to mediate if either party proves difficult, further complicates the path to peace.

This situation remains fluid, with global implications hinging on the actions of the involved parties.

