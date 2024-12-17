Ukraine Kills Senior Russian General In Moscow Attack

Ukraine conducted an operation in Moscow that targeted and killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops.

The attack was carried out using an explosive device hidden in a scooter, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. Kirillov was killed in the explosion after he exited a residential building with his assistant, who also died in the blast. The explosive device was remotely triggered and packed with shrapnel equivalent to one kilogram of TNT.

Read Next: ‘Americans Bought Less But Paid More,’ Says Peter Schiff: Experts Digest November Retail Sales Data

Ukrainian officials attributed the operation to the country's Security Service (SBU), which had recently accused Kirillov of war crimes involving banned chemical weapons in Ukraine. Kirillov is the highest-ranking Russian military official killed in Moscow since the war began.

Russian authorities classified the incident as terrorism and the Russia Security Council Deputy Head Dmitry Medvedev warned of "inevitable retribution" against Kyiv.

Financial Implications: The Russia-Ukraine war has driven the price of several commodities higher, including gold and oil.

The conflict contributed to higher gold prices due to increased geopolitical tensions and investors seeking safe-haven assets. An ounce of gold closed at $2,652 on Tuesday, up from around $1,800 per ounce in 2021 before the conflict began.

The SPDR Gold Trust GLD, which tracks the price of gold by holding physical gold bullion in a trust, has risen more than 30% over the past year.

Oil has also been impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war as investors consider potential disruptions to Russian oil infrastructure and Russia’s oil exports face challenges due to sanctions and price caps, limiting market supply.

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate closed at $71.04 on Tuesday and the United States Oil Fund USO, which tracks the daily prices of WTI, gained more than 14% since November 2021.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock