Amid Trump's Plans To Impose 25% Tariffs, Mexico Fears BYD New Factory In Country Would Send Wrong Message: 'Investments From China Have To Be Analyzed With Extreme Caution'

Amid rising tensions over trade policies, Mexico faces a dilemma regarding a potential investment from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD BYDDY BYDDF. This comes as President-elect Donald Trump plans to impose a 25% tariff on Mexican goods, raising concerns about the implications of hosting a Chinese EV factory.

What Happened: BYD is in the final stages of planning a new factory in Mexico. The company is negotiating with Mexican state officials to establish the factory near one of the country’s automotive hubs in central or northern Mexico. However, Trump’s tariff threats have complicated these plans.

Mexico, a significant car manufacturing hub, typically welcomes foreign investment for job creation. Yet, officials are wary that a BYD plant might signal to Trump that Mexico is facilitating Chinese companies’ access to the U.S. market, Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

"At this time, investments from China have to be analyzed with extreme caution," said Eduardo Solís, the former president of the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry.

"Mexico has to present itself with a business card that says: reliable partner of North America."

Trump’s tariff threat is part of broader issues, including immigration and fentanyl smuggling. Mexico is working to assure the U.S. and Canada that it is not a conduit for Chinese goods as talks on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement are set to begin next year. Eduardo Solís, a former leader of Mexico's automotive industry association, emphasized the need for caution with Chinese investments, stating Mexico must present itself as a reliable North American partner.

Why It Matters: BYD had previously delayed its investment in Mexico, awaiting the outcome of the U.S. election. The company aims to sell 100,000 electric vehicles in Mexico by 2025, despite potential tariff challenges. BYD plans to reveal the location of its first Mexican factory by the end of the year, with an initial production capacity of 150,000 vehicles.

Trump’s proposed tariffs are part of a broader strategy to address border issues and drug smuggling, with additional tariffs on Chinese imports until these issues are resolved.

