Kim Jong Un Pushes Mass Production Of Exploding Drones

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised the testing of “exploding drones” and is now advocating for their mass production.

What Happened: The tests were conducted last week at an undisclosed location within North Korea. The drones, designed to explode upon impact with their targets, were showcased in state media images, which included a burning vehicle and destroyed tanks.

Kim expressed satisfaction with the development of these weapons and stressed the need to “build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production.” He highlighted the increasing significance of drones in contemporary warfare, reports Reuters.

The drone tests coincide with ongoing military exercises by the U.S., South Korea, and Japan in nearby international waters. These exercises involve advanced fighter jets and a U.S. aircraft carrier, demonstrating their defense posture against North Korea.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the drones flew various routes and accurately struck targets. However, it did not specify if South Korea, which the North Korean drones are apparently designed to target, was directly mentioned by Kim.

“(Kim) underscored the need to build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production,” Reuters quoted the KCNA report.

“Such objective change urgently calls for updating many parts of military theory, practice and education,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Previously, North Korea had accused South Korea of using drones to drop anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang, threatening to respond with force if such flights occur again. South Korea’s military has not confirmed the truth of these claims.

Why It Matters The successful testing and potential mass production of exploding drones by North Korea could significantly alter the dynamics of regional security. Kim Jong Un’s emphasis on the importance of drones in modern warfare indicates a strategic shift in North Korea’s military approach.

This development comes at a time of heightened military exercises by the United States, South Korea, and Japan in nearby international waters, demonstrating a robust defense posture against North Korea.

The introduction of these drones could potentially escalate tensions in the region.

