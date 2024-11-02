Kim Jong Un's Sister: Ukraine And South Korea Are 'Bad Dogs' Bred By US

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has issued a severe warning to Ukraine and South Korea, referring to them as “bad dogs bred by the U.S.” This statement comes in response to reports suggesting that North Korean troops are being deployed to Russia.

What Happened: Last week, Kim Yo Jong issued these threats hinting at the possibility of nuclear retaliation. She criticized the “reckless remarks” made by Seoul and Kyiv about nuclear-armed states, cautioning that military provocation against such states could lead to a “horrible” and “unimaginable” situation.

These remarks follow reports from Ukraine and South Korea that North Korea is deploying approximately 10,000 soldiers to assist Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that North Korea’s support for Russia is driven by financial incentives.

According to the report by Politico, South Korea’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Hwang Joon-kook, speculated that Russia could be rewarding North Korea’s support with nuclear weapons technologies.

Despite these allegations, North Korea has dismissed its involvement in the war as “groundless rumors”.

While Russia has neither confirmed nor denied these claims, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia has the right to cooperate with North Korea, provided the cooperation is not directed at third countries.

Why It Matters: The escalating tensions and harsh rhetoric from North Korea add a new dimension to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The potential involvement of North Korea, a nuclear-armed state, raises the stakes and introduces a new level of complexity and uncertainty.

The international community will be closely watching the developments, as the repercussions could have far-reaching implications for global security and stability.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.