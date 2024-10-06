North Korea Threatens Nuclear War, But South's President Calls It A Bid For US Attention

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol suggests that Kim Jong Un‘s latest nuclear saber-rattling is a calculated move to draw the attention of the U.S. ahead of the presidential election.

What Happened: The South Korean leader anticipates major provocations from North Korea, including a nuclear test explosion and a long-range missile test.

Yoon is preparing for a tour of three nations, including a visit to Laos for meetings with Southeast Asian and other global leaders. He intends to emphasize the significance of North Korea’s nuclear disarmament for regional peace at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-related gatherings, reports The Associated Press.

North Korea has been a mounting concern in the past few weeks, following the disclosure of a clandestine uranium-enrichment facility, a pledge to manufacture more nuclear weapons, and ongoing missile tests.

Last week, Kim threatened to annihilate South Korea with his nuclear weapons, if incited.

Experts speculate that North Korea aims to use an expanded nuclear arsenal as a bargaining chip to secure outside concessions such as sanctions relief, following the election of a new U.S. president.

The recent revelation of the nuclear site demonstrated Kim’s defiance of U.S.-led initiatives to eradicate his progressing nuclear program.

President Yoon did not provide details on whether South Korea has identified any suspicious activities in North Korea that suggest its preparations for nuclear and ICBM tests.

He confirmed that South Korea is vigilantly observing North Korea’s movements through the South Korea-U.S. combined intelligence and surveillance assets.

Since his inauguration in 2022, Yoon has prioritized a stronger military alliance with the United States in his foreign policy to manage North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats. He expressed confidence that the “ironclad” South Korea-U.S. alliance will continue to progress steadily, irrespective of the U.S. election results.

Why It Matters: The recent threat by Kim has added to the growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea’s intensified nuclear production efforts and strengthened ties with Russia have raised alarms in the West. The speculation that North Korea could revoke a key agreement for the potential reunification of the Koreas has further escalated the situation.

Kim’s threat of nuclear retaliation against South Korea if provoked is a significant escalation in the already tense relations between the two Koreas.

The international community will be closely monitoring the situation, as any further escalation could have severe consequences for regional and global security.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.