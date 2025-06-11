American Superconductor Cashes In On Stock Rally, Raises $115.5 Million Via Equity Offering

American Superconductor Corp. AMSC shares fell sharply on Wednesday after the company announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 4,125,000 shares at $28 each, aiming to raise approximately $115.5 million in gross proceeds before expenses.

The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital and potential strategic acquisitions.

AMSC also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 618,750 additional shares at the offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close around June 12, pending customary conditions.

AMSC’s Recent Earnings and Forecast

The offering comes shortly after AMSC reported strong fourth-quarter results in mid-May. The company posted earnings of 13 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 10 cents. Revenue rose to $66.7 million, a sharp increase from $42 million in the same quarter a year ago.

CEO Daniel P. McGahn said the results marked the company’s third consecutive profitable quarter and a seventh straight quarter of positive operating cash flow. AMSC booked $75 million in new orders during the period, boosting its year-end backlog to nearly $320 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share and revenue between $64 million and $68 million, roughly in line with analysts’ projections.

Stock Performance Snapshot

AMSC shares dropped about 15% following the offering announcement. The stock has a 52-week high of $38.02 and a low of $13.98. It fell approximately 63% from its November high to its April low but has since rebounded nearly 120%. Shares are up around 14.7% year to date and currently trade about 30% above the 50-day simple moving average.

Sector-relevant ETFs include the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN and Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF PBW.

Price Action: AMSC shares are trading lower by 15.5% to $29.10 at last check Wednesday.

