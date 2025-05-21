American Superconductor Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results: Details

American Superconductor Corp.AMSC released its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: American Superconductor reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 10 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $66.7 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $60.27 million and is up from revenue of $42.03 million from the same period last year.

“AMSC reported its strongest quarterly and annual performance in years,” said Daniel P. McGahn, chairman, CEO of AMSC.

“Fiscal fourth quarter revenue grew sequentially to over $66 million, up nearly 60% year-over-year. Net income surpassed $1.2 million, making our third consecutive quarter of profitability, and seventh consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow. We secured $75 million in new orders, bringing total year-end orders to a recent record of nearly $320 million,” McGahn added.

Outlook: American Superconductor sees first-quarter adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, versus the 10 cent estimate, and revenue in a range of $64 million to $68 million, versus the $60.65 million analyst estimate.

AMSC Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, American Superconductor stock was up 7.57% at $26.02 after-hours on Wednesday.

