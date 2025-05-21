May 21, 2025 4:59 PM 1 min read

American Superconductor Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

American Superconductor Corp.AMSC released its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report. 

The Details: American Superconductor reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 10 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $66.7 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $60.27 million and is up from revenue of $42.03 million from the same period last year.

Read Next: Nvidia’s $1 Trillion Comeback Shows DeepSeek No Longer Spooks Wall Street 

“AMSC reported its strongest quarterly and annual performance in years,” said Daniel P. McGahn, chairman, CEO of AMSC.

“Fiscal fourth quarter revenue grew sequentially to over $66 million, up nearly 60% year-over-year. Net income surpassed $1.2 million, making our third consecutive quarter of profitability, and seventh consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow. We secured $75 million in new orders, bringing total year-end orders to a recent record of nearly $320 million,” McGahn added.

Outlook: American Superconductor sees first-quarter adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, versus the 10 cent estimate, and revenue in a range of $64 million to $68 million, versus the $60.65 million analyst estimate.

AMSC Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, American Superconductor stock was up 7.57% at $26.02 after-hours on Wednesday.  

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

AMSC Logo
AMSCAmerican Superconductor Corp
$25.784.46%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.91
Growth
95.90
Quality
-
Value
11.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsTop StoriesMoversTechwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved