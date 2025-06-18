Kevin O'Leary Says 'The Last 48 Hours' At The G7 Summit Prove These Two Things Are What 'Matters Most To Every Aspect Of The Economy'

Investor and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary says that every major deal emerging from the Group of Seven summit circles back to two assets — artificial intelligence and data centers.

What Happened: Speaking on Fox Business's "Varney & Co.," O’Leary said the past 48 hours of meetings showed that "the country that has the energy, has the AI, has the economy, has the productivity and eventually is superior in warfare."

“This is all going to go to drones and robotics one day and the country with the best AI,” he added.

O'Leary's comments landed just after President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney launched a 30-day sprint for a new trade pact. According to a Bloomberg report, Carney said the framework must knit together tariff relief and joint investments in transmission lines that can power next-generation server farms.

G7 leaders had already signed statements on critical minerals and artificial-intelligence "for prosperity," pledging to coordinate policies that guarantee low-carbon electricity for data-center clusters across member economies.

Why It Matters: O'Leary recently warned investors not to conflate AI enthusiasm with real capacity. "You can't just pull that from the local grid without sending electricity bills soaring. Cities won't allow it, and communities push back hard," he said last month, calling power availability the new prime metric for tech valuations.

“We can't power the next generation of AI with optimism and solar panels alone,” he added. Analysts at AInvest now note that four of seven G7 members face double-digit electricity-price inflation, raising questions about how fast promised data centers can be delivered.

Emphasizing the primary importance of energy security, O'Leary says: "It all boils down to what matters most in every aspect of the economy.”

