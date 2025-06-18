7 Indicted After $100 Million Worth Of Gems, Gold Vanish In Largest Jewelry Heist In US History

Federal prosecutors have brought charges against seven men in what is now regarded as the largest jewelry theft in American history.

What Happened: The group allegedly stole $100 million worth of gems and watches from a Brinks armored truck in California in 2022, NBC reports.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, the men were indicted last week on charges related to conspiracy and theft from interstate and foreign shipments. Five of them face more counts related to robbery and interfering with commerce.

What To Know: The indictment states that Padilla, one of the accused, scouted a jewelry show in San Mateo on July 8, 2022. Two days later, the suspects allegedly tracked a Brinks truck carrying 73 bags of valuable items. On July 11, they reportedly stole 24 of those bags while the truck stopped in Buttonwillow and Lebec.

After the theft, the group reportedly traveled to East Hollywood. Some of the stolen goods were recovered during search warrant operations this week, but the total value of the retrieved items is not known.

Prosecutors say the stolen goods included gold, diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and luxury watches, amounting to a reported $100 million loss.

