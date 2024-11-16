Corvain Cooper, co-founder of the social initiative and cannabis brand 40 Tons, has a story marked by injustice and redemption.

"Trump, in his last two minutes in office, gave me clemency and I got my life back," says Cooper, who went from facing life imprisonment for allegedly transporting 40 tons of cannabis to becoming a vocal advocate for industry reform and a champion for those most affected by the war on drugs.

"I want to use this second chance for a purpose," he said during an interview at the latest Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight event in California.

40 Tons: A Multidimensional Effort For Justice And Support

Cooper has dedicated his new chapter to assisting individuals still caught in the justice system for cannabis-related offenses.

"I want to give back everything that was taken from me and try to restore another person's life the way mine was restored," he says. Through 40 Tons, Cooper backs initiatives like the “Free Parker Coleman” campaign. Coleman served 23 years of a 60-year sentence in federal prison on a nonviolent marijuana conspiracy charge. The organization also hosts events like CannaChristmas to raise funds for people still imprisoned on cannabis-related convictions.

The efforts of 40 Tons extend beyond advocacy. The organization also runs career fairs, offering resume writing, haircuts and LinkedIn support to help participants connect with job opportunities. They actively push for public campaigns to secure pardons before the current administration changes in the hope that what happened to Cooper might happen to others.

"We pray that Biden stands on his word and gets our POWs, ‘prisoners of war,' back home with their families," Cooper says.

Addressing Inequities In The Cannabis Industry

Having attended numerous Benzinga events, Cooper sees these conferences as key opportunities to bridge the gap between diverse communities and investors, who are often underrepresented in such spaces and reluctant to participate.

"I want to bring people of color and folks like me and show them who to pitch to; this is where the money's at," he says. His goal is not only to secure investments but also to learn and share valuable knowledge with his community, aiming to expand the reach of the 40 Tons brand globally.

When discussing the hurdles of the California cannabis market, a major base of operations for 40 Tons, Cooper is straightforward in his critique. "It's a serious mess," he says, comparing the state’s cannabis market unfavorably to those of New York and Minnesota, which he believes are better managed, offering timely payments and higher wages. "It's hard to get off the ground when you're getting paid every 90 days," he adds.