Glass House CEO Calls For Unity In California Cannabis Market, Optimistic About Federal Reform

Speaking at the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight in Anaheim this week, Kyle Kazan, CEO of Glass House Brands GLASF, delivered a candid assessment of California’s cannabis industry and shared his strategic outlook on federal cannabis policy.

Kazan, a prominent voice in the industry, emphasized the importance of collaboration among cannabis businesses and offered a hopeful yet pragmatic take on the potential shifts in cannabis regulation at both the state and federal levels.

Kyle Kazan, CEO of Glass House Brands, at the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight in Anaheim, California

Read Also: California Weed Co. Led By Former LA Cop Reports 32% YoY Q3 Revenue Growth

California: The Toughest Market In Cannabis

"If you can make it in California, you can make it anywhere," Kazan said, underscoring the unique challenges posed by California's regulatory environment and market dynamics. He pointed to the difficulty of succeeding in the state's fiercely competitive market and highlighted the resilience required for businesses to thrive.

Get Benzinga’s exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you’re serious about the business, you can’t afford to miss out.

A Call For Industry Unity Amid Policy Challenges

Despite the competitive nature of the industry, Kazan urged stakeholders to set aside differences and collaborate on advancing policy reforms. He highlighted missed opportunities in the past and warned of tougher market conditions if the sector does not unify.

"Let's find that Venn diagram where we can work together to move better policy forward in this state and also federally," Kazan said.

Navigating Election Aftermath: Optimism Amid Uncertainty

Addressing the implications of the recent election, Kazan struck a balanced tone, acknowledging the emotional landscape while emphasizing a strategic approach. He noted that Glass House Brands has maintained bipartisan engagement, making inroads with both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's campaigns.

However, he expressed optimism about potential reform, referencing Trump's pardons of Weldon Angelos and Harry O as promising indicators of his stance on cannabis.

Kazan also pointed to President-elect Trump's support for states’ rights and his endorsement of Florida's cannabis amendment as positive signals. "We've been assured that's his stance on cannabis. He came out publicly for Amendment 3 in Florida. Why would he not do that for the other 49 states?"

Investor Concerns And Future Outlook For Cannabis

While Kazan acknowledged the uncertainty that investors face given the unclear regulatory path ahead, he remained upbeat about the long-term prospects. He cited the growing influence of pro-cannabis voices in Trump's inner circle, including figures like Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as reasons for optimism.

"Until the cabinet is named and things happen, there's concern, but I'm very positive," Kazan concluded, noting that the overall trajectory remains promising for the industry.

The Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight in Anaheim brought together industry leaders to discuss trends, investment strategies, and the future of cannabis in California's evolving landscape.

Read Next: