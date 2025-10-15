Investors Cheer Nextracker-T1 Energy Collaboration To Boost American Solar Production

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) has entered into a strategic framework agreement with T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE:TE) to incorporate its patented steel module frame technology into T1 Energy's upcoming 5-gigawatt G1 Dallas solar manufacturing plant.

The collaboration aims to shift the U.S. solar industry away from dependence on imported aluminum frames, expanding the use of domestically sourced specialty steel and strengthening American solar supply chains.

The partnership is expected to accelerate the production of more durable, American-made frames that support the growing demand for sustainable energy infrastructure and data center power needs.

T1 Energy CEO Daniel Barcelo emphasized that the deal underscores U.S. industrial capability. "These are American companies and factories with American workers delivering American energy security," he said, adding that the nation's growing AI and data-center power requirements demand local energy manufacturing capacity. "This is exactly what T1 and Nextracker are doing, together."

Nextracker founder and CEO Dan Shugar said the partnership reflects the return of photovoltaic manufacturing "at real scale" in the U.S. He called it a privilege to support T1 Energy's Dallas facility with patented steel frames made from low-carbon, U.S.-produced steel, adding that the technology helps reduce solar costs while improving durability and installation speed.

Most solar module frames today are imported aluminum products from Asia. Nextracker's patented steel frame design, produced with American-sourced materials, aims to mitigate tariff and logistics risks while reducing costs.

To meet demand, Nextracker plans to expand its steel frame manufacturing in the Midwest and open new lines in Texas, supporting hundreds of new high-quality jobs across its existing network of Texas manufacturing partners.

In a related move to reinforce its domestic ecosystem, Nextracker has recently acquired Origami Solar, a steel-frame innovator whose technology will be integrated into its supply chain to boost efficiency and sustainability.

Price Action: NXT shares are trading 5.34% higher at $91.75, and TE is 24.69% higher at $5.03 as of the last check on Wednesday.

