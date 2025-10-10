T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE:TE) shares are trading higher premarket on Friday. The company acquired a minority stake in Talon PV LLC, a developer of solar cell facilities.

As part of the agreement, T1 has entered into a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) to acquire a stake in Talon, with discussions ongoing to potentially deepen the strategic partnership.

Both companies aim to leverage advanced manufacturing to produce some of the most technologically advanced commercially available solar cells in the U.S.

T1 is progressing its own 5 GW G2_Austin solar cell project in Rockdale, Texas, with the first phase expected online in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, Talon is developing a 4.8 GW solar cell plant in Baytown, Texas.

Both projects will expand U.S. manufacturing capacity and produce TOPCon solar cells leveraging quantum tunneling technology.

The T1 and Talon projects highlight U.S. investment in domestic energy, supported by President Trump’s OBBBA and 45x tax credits.

The Texas facilities are expected to reshore jobs and supply power to meet growing demand from AI, industrial, and residential sectors.

Daniel Barcelo, T1’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board said, “Expanding the output of American solar cells is necessary to support energy security, achieve regulatory compliance and build an American solar industry based on advanced manufacturing and cutting-edge solar technology.”

In August, the company and Corning (NYSE:GLW) announced a strategic commercial agreement to enhance the U.S. solar supply chain and scale the advanced manufacturing of affordable, fast-to-deploy energy solutions.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via EA Series Trust Bastion Energy ETF (BATS:BESF) and ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (NYSE:CTEX).

Price Action: TE shares were trading higher by 16.45% to $4.460 premarket at last check Friday.

