Jimmy Fallon Plans To 'Hit Both Sides Equally' In Political Coverage: How Kimmel's Suspension Changed Things

If President Donald Trump had his way, late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon wouldn't be on television anymore. Lucky for Fallon's fans and fans of two of the biggest music releases of 2025, Fallon is still on late-night TV and has an exciting October lined up.

Fallon Minimizes Politics

The suspension of late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" may have Fallon second-guessing any future political jokes that could anger the current president.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Fallon said "The Tonight Show" plans to mostly keep out of politics. Fallon said "The Tonight Show" has "never really been political."

"We're just trying to make the best show we possibly can and entertain everybody," Fallon said.

Fallon's comments on trying to minimize political commentary dates back to the time when Johnny Carson was hosting the show, according to the late-night talk show host.

"We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that's really the way our show works,” said Fallon. “Our monologues are kind of the same that we've been doing since Johnny Carson was hosting ‘The Tonight Show.' So really, I just keep my head down and make sure the jokes are funny."

The fact that Fallon had to answer questions about covering politics shows how the times have changed and people have to be more careful about what they say based on the current White House administration. The suspension of Kimmel likely has most media outlets walking on eggshells and trying not to do anything to upset the president or their corporate leaders.

The suspension of Kimmel may have provided a short-term boost to Fallon, but the late-night talk show host remains another target of Trump.

“Kimmel had ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!,” Trump previously posted on Truth Social.

Along with hosting "The Tonight Show," Fallon is also launching a marketing reality competition, "On Brand," on NBC, increasing his importance to the network.

Big Performances Coming

NBC parent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will be hoping that Fallon can keep his political comments to a minimum or at least not upset Trump enough to push for a suspension or cancellation.

Fallon has two of his biggest guests lined up for back-to-back nights in October.

Musician and global superstar Taylor Swift is set to make her return to "The Tonight Show" on Oct. 6 to promote her upcoming album. This marks Swift's first appearance on the show since 2022. The singer last appeared on the late-night talk show circuit in 2022 to promote the "Midnights" album.

Viewership for the Swift episode is likely to be well above an average Fallon show given the singer's wide global audience and the anticipation for the new album, which will come out days before the episode airs.

Along with the Swift booking, Fallon also landed the debut live performance from singer Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, best known as the voices of Rumi, Mira and Zoey respectively in the hit Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) movie "KPop Demon Hunters."

The trio sing as the fictional band HUNTR/X in the film and are the voices behind some of the biggest hit songs in 2025.

The soundtrack is the top-selling soundtrack in 2025 and the single "Golden" has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks and the Billboard Global 200 for 10 weeks, as reported by Deadline.

The single was the first from a female K-pop group to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fallon will interview the trio and air their first live-debut performance, which could mean huge viewership figures and a more global audience than usual for "The Tonight Show."

The film is the most-watched Netflix movie of all time with over 325 million views worldwide.

