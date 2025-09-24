Shark Tank Premieres Wednesday Without Mark Cuban: Reddit Founder, Former NFL Player Among Guest Sharks

The 17th season of "Shark Tank" kicks off Wednesday and will have significant changes with a move to a new night and the absence of well-loved shark Mark Cuban.

How to Watch 'Shark Tank'

The 17th season of "Shark Tank" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET. The series moves to its new night for the season after traditionally being shown on Fridays.

The series airs on ABC and streams on Hulu, both of which are units of The Walt Disney Company DIS.

Amazon.com Inc‘s AMZN MGM Television produces the show in association with Sony Group Corp‘s SONY Sony Pictures Television.

Sharks and Guest Sharks

Cuban last appeared on Season 16, having spent seasons 3 through 16 as a regular shark after being a guest in the second season. Cuban announced his exit in November 2023.

Returning for the seventeenth season are returning sharks Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary.

Kind Healthy Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky returns as a regular shark in season 17 after being a guest shark and making his regular appearances in the 16th season.

This season features the most guest sharks in the history of the show. The list of guest sharks includes:

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines : TV personalities, founders of Magnolia

and : TV personalities, founders of Alexis Ohanian : co-founder Reddit , founder Seven Seven Six venture capital firm

: co-founder , founder venture capital firm Kendra Scott : creator Kendra Scott Jewelry

: creator Fawn Weaver : founder Uncle Nearest , spirits company

: founder , spirits company Rashaun Williams : founder Harbinger Sports Partners

: founder Allison Ellsworth : co-founder Poppi

: co-founder Michael Strahan: Super Bowl champion (New York Giants), TV personality ("Good Morning America")

Scott and Williams appeared as guest sharks during season 16 and will make their return this season.

Notably, Ellsworth previously appeared on "Shark Tank" seven years ago pitching her beverage company. Poppi was recently sold to PepsiCo for $1.95 billion.

Shark Tank Pitches

The season premiere of "Shark Tank" features multiple pitches for the sharks, including entrepreneurs behind shock-absorbing shoes, low-alcohol/low-calorie beer, high-tech jet skis, and eco-friendly socks.

Actor Pete Davidson will be featured in the premiere episode as the co-founder of Double Soul Socks, a company seeking $500,000 for 4% of the company.

Pitches in other episodes include reusable paint trays, superfood seasoning, customizable fundraising blankets, anti-snoring pillows, emotional support dolls for dogs, ready-to-eat packaged chicken and a cleaning device for homegrown eggs.

