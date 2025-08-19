Mark Cuban Said Sports Fans And Grandmas Knew Him Before 'Shark Tank': How The Business Show Changed His Celebrity Status

Mark Cuban, the entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks stakeholder, says his role on “Shark Tank” not only boosted his visibility but also underscored why some CEOs need to be more active in the media, sharing their company's story and investments.

Cuban on ‘Shark Tank'

Cuban joined "Shark Tank" as a guest shark in the show's second season. He later became a regular in the third season.

Jeff Foxworthy and Cuban each did three guest episodes. In an interview with Semafor, Cuban recalls everything falling into place for him on the show.

"They invited me back," Cuban said.

Cuban recalled the show bouncing around at the start, being shown on television if another show was cancelled or didn't have new episodes. Eventually, it caught on and "just took off."

“Shark Tank” also introduced Cuban's business style to new audiences, expanding his visibility beyond Mavericks fans—and even "grandmas" who remembered him from “Dancing with the Stars.” While the show elevated his celebrity "to a whole new level," Cuban said it didn't change how he does business.

Cuban's ‘Shark Tank' Legacy

The entrepreneur said the show's legacy with him as a shark lives on through schools and classrooms that teach of it and from the show's reruns on CNBC.

"We're inescapable."

Cuban left "Shark Tank" after the 16th season, which aired its final episode in May.

During the interview, Cuban was asked if his appearance on "Shark Tank" helped boost the presence of investment-style shows like the "All-In Podcast" and others that feature investors breaking down their investments and overall business themes.

Cuban said that the marginal cost of creating a show like a podcast or YouTube show is relatively small and can be a good way for investors or CEOs to engage with customers and the public.

When asked if CEOs need to host their own shows to discuss their company, the former shark said it depends. "The underlying principle is trust," Cuban added.

If a company does not already have a built-in trusting relationship with the public, then the CEO or someone else needs to be out there generating that trust, he explained. “You need to be able to communicate."

Image: Shutterstock