Hasbro Inc. HAS and Disney Consumer Products, Inc., the retailing and licensing subsidiary of the Disney Experiences segment of The Walt Disney Company DIS, announced Monday an expanded collaboration that will bring Disney characters into Hasbro’s iconic PLAY-DOH brand.

The new line will launch with a Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse collection aimed at preschool children. Hasbro said the sets are designed to foster creativity and cognitive development through storytelling and hands-on play.

Initial products include the Happy Stackable Set, Shape A Story Playset, and Stamp & Go Megapack, which are already available on Amazon. Broader retail distribution is expected in January 2026.

“The PLAY-DOH brand and Disney, two iconic names in arts & crafts and storytelling, share a mission to inspire imagination,” said Tim Kilpin, Hasbro’s President of Toys, Board Games, Licensing and Entertainment.

Paul Gitter, Executive Vice President of Global Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products, described the effort as bringing “Disney storytelling into a beloved childhood tradition in fresh, engaging ways.”

While the debut collection focuses on preschool offerings, the companies signaled broader ambitions. Hasbro and Disney indicated that additional intellectual property from Disney’s portfolio could eventually be incorporated into PLAY-DOH products, extending the brand’s reach to a wider demographic, including adult collectors and fans.

The announcement follows another licensing move by Hasbro earlier this summer. On July 1, the company entered into a multi-year agreement with Galaxy Gaming, Inc. GLXZ, the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games.

Under the deal, Galaxy Gaming will create and distribute casino table games based on Hasbro’s well-known franchises, including MONOPOLY, YAHTZEE, and BATTLESHIP. The partnership combines Galaxy’s expertise in casino gaming with the global recognition of Hasbro’s brands, introducing titles such as MONOPOLY and YAHTZEE into table game pits to capture new entertainment audiences.

Price Action: HAS stock is trading lower by 0.81% to $79.09 at last check Monday.

