QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.24 - 4.29
Vol / Avg.
53.3K/31.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.46 - 4.77
Mkt Cap
95.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.27
P/E
32.77
EPS
0.04
Shares
22.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Galaxy Gaming Inc is in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing and acquiring proprietary casino table games and related technology, platforms, and systems for the global gaming industry. It markets its products and services to land-based, riverboat, cruise ship, and internet gaming companies located in North America, the Caribbean, Central America and the British Isles, Europe, and Africa and also to cruise ship and internet gaming sites. The firm's products include proprietary table games, enhanced table systems, e- tables and spectrum vision technology. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from North America and the Caribbean region.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Galaxy Gaming Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galaxy Gaming (OTCQB: GLXZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galaxy Gaming's (GLXZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galaxy Gaming.

Q

What is the target price for Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Galaxy Gaming

Q

Current Stock Price for Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ)?

A

The stock price for Galaxy Gaming (OTCQB: GLXZ) is $4.28 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:09:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galaxy Gaming.

Q

When is Galaxy Gaming (OTCQB:GLXZ) reporting earnings?

A

Galaxy Gaming does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galaxy Gaming.

Q

What sector and industry does Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ) operate in?

A

Galaxy Gaming is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.