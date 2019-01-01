Galaxy Gaming Inc is in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing and acquiring proprietary casino table games and related technology, platforms, and systems for the global gaming industry. It markets its products and services to land-based, riverboat, cruise ship, and internet gaming companies located in North America, the Caribbean, Central America and the British Isles, Europe, and Africa and also to cruise ship and internet gaming sites. The firm's products include proprietary table games, enhanced table systems, e- tables and spectrum vision technology. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from North America and the Caribbean region.