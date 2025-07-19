MrBeast Jumps Into Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal With Giveaway: Tag Your Boss To Win VIP Tickets

On Friday, YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson—better known as MrBeast jumped into the viral Coldplay concert drama by offering fans a chance to win VIP tickets—if they tag their boss, that is.

What Happened: After Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, were caught in an intimate moment on a concert kiss cam—sparking a social media frenzy—MrBeast added fuel to the fire with a cheeky giveaway.

"I bought two VIP Coldplay tickets and one random person that tags their boss in the replies will win them! (if you win watch out for the Jumbotron)," MrBeast wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a photo of the tickets.

Fans flooded the comments with jokes. One user wrote, "I'd like to take my director of HR," to which MrBeast replied, "I can make an exception for that." Others chimed in with quips like, "What if I'm my own boss?" and "My wife is my boss, does that count?"

Why It's Important: The kiss cam moment had real-world consequences. Astronomer confirmed Friday that Byron was placed on leave pending a formal investigation, reported CNBC.

"Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber is not new to these extravagant giveaways. For example, in January this year, MrBeast celebrated the release of episode six of his show Beast Games on Amazon Prime Video with a 72-hour mystery box giveaway.

