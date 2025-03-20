MrBeast's New Challenges Are Absolutely Unhinged (Again): A Jet, A Jail, A Gym—And $1.5 Million On The Line

YouTube's ultimate showman, Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, is back at it—this time with a fresh set of mind-bending, millionaire-making challenges that are bigger, weirder, and more unhinged than ever.

What Happened: In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday, MrBeast revealed that he currently has a pilot living inside a $2.5 million private jet.

If they make it 100 days without leaving, the pilot gets to keep the plane. In another challenge, he has created a full-on jail scenario, where a cop and a criminal go head-to-head in confinement.

Neither can leave for 100 days and whoever lasts the longest walks away with $500,000.

The third challenge is as physical as it gets: one contestant is living in a gym until they lose 100 pounds, with $500,000 hanging in the balance.

I have a pilot living in a $2,500,000 private jet and if he doesn't leave for 100 days he keeps it, a cop/criminal in a jail and if they don't leave for 100 days they win $500,000, and someone living in a gym until he loses 100 pounds for $500,000. Can't wait to upload these 🥰 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 19, 2025

These new stunts follow a long tradition of outrageous MrBeast challenges. Here's a quick highlight:

“Last To Leave” Showdowns

Last To Leave The Circle Wins $500,000: Dozens of participants stood inside a giant circle for days, with the final person remaining pocketing half a million dollars.

Last To Take Hand Off Lamborghini Wins It: Competitors had to keep their hand on a Lamborghini for as long as possible—some went nearly two days without sleep or food.

Extreme Survival Experiments

50 Hours In Solitary Confinement: Four years ago, MrBeast locked himself in a solitary confinement room for 50 hours, with only basic amenities. He nearly cracked at the 30-hour mark but pushed through.

Enduring 24 Hours In Harsh Environments: Whether it was the blistering desert, a freezing cold chamber, or the depths of a rainforest filled with scorpions, he tested his endurance in extreme conditions—all for the thrill of the challenge.

Unbelievable Giveaways

Gifting a Private Island: Yes, he actually handed over an entire tropical island to the winner of an intense multi-stage competition.

$1,000,000 Game of Tag: A high-stakes game of tag where elite athletes and influencers chased him down, with the last untagged contestant walking away with a million dollars.

Mind-Bending Mental Challenges

Would You Drop Out of School for $100,000?

Extreme Hide-and-Seek In A Stadium

Why It Matters: With a net worth now estimated at $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth, MrBeast is one of the most-watched and highest-paid creators on the planet.

In 2023, he pledged to “give away” all his money, a promise that sparked both admiration and criticism. His video where he funded surgeries for 1,000 blind individuals drew attention to his unique approach to philanthropy, blending generosity with content creation.

Earlier this year, it was reported that MrBeast has ventured into significant business deals, including a $20 billion bid for TikTok alongside other investors like Roblox Corp. CEO David Baszucki.

Image via Shutterstock

