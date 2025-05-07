MrBeast Is The Richest YouTuber In The World, But Says 'I'm Like A Zoo Animal' With No Free Will — 'No One Wants To Live The Life I Live'

Jimmy Donaldson—better known as MrBeast—earned $85 million in 2024, according to Forbes, and commands 391 million subscribers. But the world's richest YouTuber says his fame comes at a price most people would never want to pay.

"I don't think most people would be happy living my life," Donaldson said in February on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast. "They would be miserable—because you're just working all the time."

At 26, Donaldson runs not only his YouTube empire but also Feastables chocolate, Beast Burger, and multiple philanthropic ventures. His schedule often includes flying hundreds of days a year, surviving weeks without sleep, and managing what he calls a "robotic" life.

"There's a reason no one makes videos like me," he said. "No one wants to live the life I live. They'd be miserable."

Even things he enjoys—like strategy board games—get pushed aside. "I look at the schedule and think, ‘Maybe I can do that in four days,' but I can't. I have to film. I have to run businesses. I have to network."

Donaldson compared his life to being caged. "Sometimes those emotions take over. I'm like a zoo animal. I don't have free will."

When asked if he's personally happy, he explained it really depends on the day. His baseline for the year is more "unhappy than happy."

But he says he's been able to work though these though, this is the life he chose and the price he has to pay.

This struggle isn't unique to him. Host Steven Bartlett drew a parallel to Elon Musk, who once told The Joe Rogan Experience that no one would want to be inside his mind. Donaldson agreed.

Yet, he views the misery as a competitive advantage. "What you feel right now is why no one else does what you do. If you push through, that's why no one will ever be who you are."

Even as his businesses rake in millions, Donaldson said he keeps only what he needs personally. "Money is fuel to grow a business. That's all."

The harshest part? Even philanthropy sparks backlash. "The more good you do, the more people think you're secretly evil," he said. "If you want to be liked, I actually don't recommend you help people."

For Donaldson, the grind continues. "I think we'll hit a billion subscribers. And I don't think anyone will be anywhere near close."

A lot of people imagine that money and fame guarantee happiness, especially in the world of content creation where making videos looks like the dream job. But as Donaldson points out, that dream can quickly turn into a relentless grind. The pressure to perform, the constant demands, and the loss of personal freedom are realities most don't see. Even those at the very top often admit the spotlight comes with more unhappiness than joy.

