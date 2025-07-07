The latest installment in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise was the top-grossing film at the box office for the weekend, surpassing last week's leader, "F1."

Here's a look at what the ranking could mean for Comcast Corporation CMCSA and its movie business segment.

What Happened: Comcast's Universal division ranked second in domestic box office in 2024, trailing only The Walt Disney Company DIS. In 2023, it ranked first with hits like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Oppenheimer."

Universal ranks third among studios for domestic gross in 2025, but that is likely to quickly change. The company's latest film, "Jurassic World Rebirth," topped the weekend box office with $147.3 million domestically.

The film's gross is down from the 2015 "Jurassic World" film, which kicked off the latest reboot storyline for the hit dinosaur franchise. The opening weekend gross was on par with 2018's "Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom" and 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion," as reported by Variety.

Of note, the latest film got five days release for its opening with the Fourth of July holiday and a release on Wednesday, while the other movies were released over a three-day normal weekend and grossed more.

For comparison, here are the final domestic box office totals of the last three films in the franchise:

"Jurassic World": $652.3 million

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom": $417.7 million

"Jurassic World: Dominion": $376.9 million

Strong word of mouth and critical scores could help the movie continue to see strong domestic box office success, and the movie will likely be one of the top-grossing films domestically in 2025. Currently, only three films have grossed more than $250 million domestically in 2025.

"Jurassic World Rebirth" also grossed $171 million internationally from 82 markets, turning in an impressive five-day worldwide total of $318 million. China was the film's top non-US market with $41 million.

Why It's Important: In just five days, "Jurassic World Rebirth" showed success at the box office and continued success for the franchise owned by Comcast.

The last three Jurassic World films all grossed $1 billion worldwide at the box office. According to the Variety report, this film costs less to produce and market, which means it doesn't have to reach the $1 billion level to be considered a box office hit; however, that number could translate to more money for Comcast this time around.

The latest film gives Comcast another top 10 hit for the year, with its "How To Train Your Dragon" live-action film currently ranking fourth in 2025 with $224. million at the box office.

Comcast likely has at least two more potential top ten hits coming later in 2025 with "Wicked: For Good" on Nov. 21 and "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" on Dec. 5.

The films could see Comcast have three to four of the top ten grossing films in 2025 and put up a battle for the number one or number two spot domestically among movie studios.

Whether Comcast has multiple top ten films or ranks first for box office will be less important to the company's financials or share price than the fact that "Jurassic World Rebirth" costs less to make than recent Jurassic World films.

There is also the fact that each hit box office movie Comcast makes turns into a free marketing push for its Peacock streaming platform.

Peacock had 41 million paid subscribers in the first quarter, up 20% year-over-year. The streaming platform also saw revenue up 16% year-over-year in the first quarter.

For those who don't make the trip to the theater to see hit movies like "Jurassic World Rebirth," or want to see it again, a Peacock subscription will be a top way to watch the movie at home.

Comcast's dinosaur franchise could mean big profits at the box office and at home, with success likely to follow its movie and streaming segments in the future.

Price Action: When it comes to movie stocks, Comcast may not receive the same level of investor affection as Disney.

Its share price is down 0.4% to $35.84 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $31.44 to $45.31. Comcast stock is also down 4.2% year-to-date in 2025, whereas Disney is currently trading $123.63 per share—up over 11% year-to-date.

