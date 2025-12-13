Elon Musk Says He'd Rather Be a Marvel Superhero Than a Bond Villain — And Loves Cheeseburgers

Elon Musk is among the most well-known figures in the world thanks to his leadership at companies like Tesla, xAI and SpaceX. While much is known about the billionaire due to his very public role and frequent use of social media, interviews continue to reveal new information about Musk.

A December 2025 interview highlighted some lesser-known and fun facts about Musk with details about food, Disney World, songs, and more.

Elon Musk's Favorite Things

A biography written about Musk by Walter Isaacson gave fans of the billionaire an in-depth look into his childhood and behind-the-scenes access to Tesla, SpaceX, and the acquisition of Twitter.

In an interview with podcaster Katie Miller in December 2025, Musk revealed several of his favorite items, answering questions that may never have been asked of the billionaire before.

Favorite Food: Asked about his eating habits, Musk revealed that he typically starts his day with a breakfast of steak and eggs and then drinks coffee. That is often followed by either no lunch or a small lunch. When it comes to dinner, the food varies based on whether he has a social outing or not. The billionaire has no problem picking his favorite type of food and favorite food option.

"American food is my favorite food"

Musk nodded with Miller when asked if this meant pizza or cheeseburgers.

"If there's one thing you could ever have for the rest of time…it would probably be a cheeseburger. Because cheeseburgers are amazing. It's a genius invention"

Favorite Disney World Ride: Musk has feuded with media giant The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in recent years over advertising on the X platform and even helped fund a lawsuit by an actress against the company. It may come as a surprise to hear Musk say that he has been to the Disney World theme park in Florida "probably 10 times." Musk said that he went there frequently when his now older kids were little because of the park’s proximity to Cape Canaveral. Asked about his favorite ride at Disney World, Musk picked an unsurprising one.

"Sorta tempted to say Space Mountain," Musk said. "I do think Space Mountain needs an upgrade. It's the day before yesterday's tomorrow, which is still yesterday."

Marvel Superhero: During a segment of "would you rather?" Musk was asked if he would rather be a Marvel superhero or a Bond villain. Musk is known for his love of James Bond movies and even owns a car used in one of the films. Musk said it would depend on which Marvel superhero or which Bond villain before deciding ultimately on being a Marvel superhero.

"They did model Iron Man in the movies after me," Musk said.

Musk shared that actor Robert Downey Jr. and director Jon Favreau met with him and toured SpaceX. The space company is also used in the background of one of the films, and Musk makes a cameo in "Iron Man 2."

Typical Musk Day: One can imagine a typical workday for Musk is busy and full of to-dos across multiple companies. Musk said that he tries to segment the days and avoid having to context switch between companies.

"It's information triage," Musk said.

Musk said that it's not just switching from one company to another, but also within SpaceX and Tesla, due to many different things going on at the same time.

Worst Invention: Musk said that one invention that has made people worse than better may be short-form video.

"It seems to be rotting people's brains," Musk said.

Favorite Age to Parent: The father of many kids, Musk was asked which age he thinks is the best to parent.

"Generally kids are the most fun between 5 and 10," Musk said.

Favorite TV Show: As someone who works many hours a day, Musk may not have time to watch as much television as the typical consumer. The billionaire said that right now he is watching what his kids want to watch, which means "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Favorite Song: Miller asked Musk what song immediately puts him in a good mood when he hears it. The billionaire named the rock classic "The Final Countdown" by Europe, which is known by many for its iconic intro.

Job if Not At Current Companies: If not running the multiple companies he runs today, like xAI, SpaceX, and Tesla, Musk said he might return to his early roots of creating video games.

"I like building things," Musk said.

