Elon Musk Wants To 'Tell My Story Myself,' Teases Autobiography

Elon Musk is the man of many hats. He can be labelled with titles like entrepreneur, investor, founder, leader, CEO and more. And now the world's richest man could have a new title to add to his impressive resume: author.

Musk Ready for Autobiography?

The 2023 book titled "Elon Musk" authored by Walter Isaacson became an instant bestseller. Two years later, Musk says there is more to his life story, and he's considering an autobiography.

"I need to tell my story myself and highlight lessons that I learned along the way that would be useful to others," Musk recently tweeted.

The tweet came in reply to a user on X sharing a video interview of Isaacson meeting with C-SPAN's American's Book Club. In the interview, Isaacson was critical of the role Musk played in politics with the Department of Government Efficiency, as reported by Teslarati.

"It's a shame because had he gone into government and focused on what he's good at…He could have changed the government for good, but instead…he started, you know, let's get rid of this part of USAID and firing people," Isaacson said.

Isaacson spent considerable time with Musk and had behind-the-scenes access to the billionaire while writing the book. Released in September 2023, the biography covered Musk's birth up until parts of 2023, including the "production hell" of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in 2018 and the buyout of Twitter in 2022.

A new book from Musk could cover parts of his life from 2023 through 2025 in more detail. It could also include stories of Musk's role in politics and his efforts to help get President Trump elected.

Musk Focused on Tesla

Indeed, Musk’s fans would likely enjoy a book that offers first-hand insight into the companies he's associated with. However, the truth is likely that Musk doesn't have time.

Tesla investors are likely more appreciative of Musk's renewed focus on the electric vehicle company, and less on politics.

Musk’s new pay package, worth nearly $1 trillion, will likely have the billionaire focused on future growth at Tesla. Musk previously said Tesla could be worth $20 trillion or more, with 80% of the company's valuation tied to the Optimus humanoid bot.

Musk has spoken openly on social media about his life and companies. Past discussions include the near failure of Tesla and how the company has transformed over time.

Perhaps when Musk is done with Tesla's day-to-day operations, writing a book could be on the table. Otherwise, without more hours in the day, Musk would likely need to cut back on some of his current business endeavors. Or, he could have someone help him write the book. Perhaps he will opt to use Grok, the chatbot from xAI, to write the book for him.

Before we get Musk's autobiography, fans of the billionaire could see a big-screen depiction of his life story. A24 landed the rights to Isaacson's book, and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is attached to direct.

