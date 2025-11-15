Jamie Dimon Doesn't Read Texts During The Day From Anyone But These People: JPMorgan Chief Reveals What Happens When You Call Him

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon says he keeps his smartphone quiet and largely out of reach during the workday, revealing in a recent interview that he gets no phone notifications unless they're from his children.

Dimon Explains His Minimal-Notification Habit

"I don't have it[phone] in front of me all the time. If you send me a text during the day, I probably do not read it," he said in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett last week. "I don't have notifications; the only notifications I get [are] from my kids, that's it. When they text me, I get that."

Dimon added, “People don't call me on the phone that much, they tend to call my office … When I'm walking around and going to meetings, I don't have it on me, it's in my office. If you need me and it's important, call my office, and they'll come get me.”

Research Backs Jamie Dimon’s Anti-Phone Stance

The comments echo his broader stance against distractions at work. Speaking at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit last month, Dimon said he pre-reads for meetings so he isn't playing catch-up, and called device use "disrespectful."

Research suggests the habit has merit. Last summer, a study by Screen Education estimated the average American employee spends 2.5 hours each workday accessing digital content unrelated to their job. Separately, a 2023 survey by Reviews.org found Americans check their phones an average of 144 times a day.

Traditional Office Lean, With Dissent From Peers

Dimon has largely embraced traditional office norms and expects employees to do the same. Earlier this year, he drew headlines with a leaked audio rant criticizing work-from-home and phone use in meetings, following complaints from JPMorgan staff about returning to the office five days a week. He even faulted some managers for abusing remote privileges and "slack[ing] off," arguing that distraction dulls creativity and efficiency.

Not all executives agree. IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Arvind Krishna recently said in a separate Fortune interview that large meetings can accommodate message checks since those gatherings are more akin to “communication vehicles” rather than traditional meetings.

