JP Morgan Chase & Co. JPM CEO Jamie Dimon sparked controversy during a heated town hall in Columbus, Ohio, where he scolded employees after they raised concerns about the bank’s five-day return-to-office policy.

Dimon dismissed the idea of flexible workdays, claiming remote work policies hinder creativity and slow decision-making, The Hill reports.

Dimon aggressively criticized the practice of “work-from-home Fridays,” saying, “I call a lot of people on Friday. There’s not a goddamn person to get a hold of,” Dimon said in a meeting, the audio of which has been reviewed by The Hill.

He expressed dissatisfaction with a petition circulated by staffers advocating for hybrid workdays, condemning it as harmful to the younger generation of workers.

Dimon argued that remote work leaves younger employees “socially” and “professionally” behind, and even criticized their lack of exposure to diverse environments.

Dimon’s firm stance on full in-person attendance follows a broader movement of companies re-evaluating remote work policies, with Dimon declaring that those who disagree with the bank’s approach are welcome to leave.

“You don’t have to work at JPMorgan,” Dimon stated, emphasizing that the bank will maintain its own standards and expectations.

This fiery exchange comes amid workforce restructuring at JPMorgan, which is planning layoffs in February and additional cuts throughout the year.

While Dimon’s comments have drawn strong reactions, the CEO’s position remains clear as JPMorgan’s culture will prioritize in-office work and set its own policies.

