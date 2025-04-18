April 18, 2025 12:51 PM 2 min read

Netflix Is Squid-Gaming The Market - And Winning

Netflix Inc NFLX is doing just fine, thank you very much. While other streamers fight over scraps, the OG is stacking subscribers, content, and cash – and throwing punches with live sports and games too.

Fresh off a beat on both top and bottom lines for the first quarter, the stock surged above all key moving averages, flashing a “strongly bullish” signal across the board.

As Ed Egilinsky, Managing Director at Direxion, put it: "NFLX is experiencing slight buying pressure"—but it's clear investors are feeling more than slightly confident.

Instead of obsessing over sub counts (which it’s no longer disclosing quarterly), Netflix focused on the future: "We remain optimistic about our 2025 slate," the company said, highlighting returning hits, surprises, and the highly anticipated "Squid Game" Season 3 – set to drop on June 27.

Read Also: Netflix Confident Of Its 'Incredible Entertainment Value' As Recession Fears Intensify, Greg Peters Says $7.99 Ad Plan Engagement Remains 'Strong And Healthy'

Not to be outdone, the company is also bringing NFL football to Christmas Day, and just launched its in-house ad tech, signaling it’s not just playing in the advertising arena—it's aiming to control the field.

And let's not forget games. "Squid Game: Unleashed" has already been a smash hit, and new content is syncing up with the show's return. In the battle for attention, Netflix isn't just streaming—it's scheming.

With the stock now trading at $973.03 – well above its eight, 20, 50 and 200-day SMAs (simple moving averages) – momentum looks unstoppable. And with 2025 revenue guidance locked in at up to $44.5 billion, Netflix is streaming confidence straight into investors’ portfolios.

As the company puts it, it’s building "the most valued entertainment company for members, creators and shareholders." So far, mission very much accomplished.

Overview
