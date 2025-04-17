Netflix Vs. The Enormous Eight: One Stock's Bull Run Amid Big Tech Blues

In a sea of red across Big Tech, Netflix Inc NFLX is the rare green beacon. While the rest of the Enormous Eight flounder under the weight of a broad tech correction, Netflix has quietly notched gains across every major timeframe — up 1.22% over the past month, 8.45% year-to-date and a solid 56.70% over the past year.

That's no small feat. Consider this: Tesla Inc TSLA has cratered over 36% YTD, Apple Inc AAPL has shed over 20%, and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG is down more than 19%. Even Nvidia Corp NVDA, the market’s AI darling, is off about 25% YTD. Yet Netflix? Still climbing.

Read Also: Netflix’s $1 Trillion Goal ‘Very Realistic’, Says Former Cable Executive: ‘It’s Not That Hard To Get There’

The Enormous Eight — comprising Apple, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Alphabet, Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nvidia, Tesla, and Netflix – have been the backbone of the S&P 500 for years. But so far in 2025, they’ve turned into an anchor. All but one (Netflix) are flashing red across the board, weighed down by valuation resets, softening demand and, in some cases, brutal earnings.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

The technical chart above indicates that Netflix's bullish momentum has staying power. The stock is above its eight, 20, 50 and 200-day simple moving averages, indicating bullish momentum. Oscillators are also bullish, with the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator at 0.12 and the RSI (relative strength index) at 54.39, implying that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. So, the broader trend remains strongly bullish.

For context, the S&P 500 itself is down 10% YTD and over 7% for the month. So when a heavyweight like Netflix manages to deliver green in a market this unforgiving, it sends a message.

Whether the rally has legs remains to be seen, but for now, Netflix has flipped the script — from streaming wars to stock market standout.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock