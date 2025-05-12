May 12, 2025 4:56 AM 2 min read

Dow Falls Over 100 Points, Also Records Weekly Loss: Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed almost no change in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Friday.

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 during the session ahead of trade talks between the US and Chinese officials.

Major indices on the US also closed lower last week, with the S&P 500 falling about 0.5% and the Nasdaq down around 0.3%. The Dow also declined almost 0.2% in the week.

Lyft, Inc. LYFT reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter and announced a $750 million share buyback plan on Thursday. EchoStar Corporation SATS reported wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter on Friday.

On the economic data front, U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 13,000 to 228,000 in the week ending May 3, compared to market estimates of 230,000. U.S. labor productivity in the nonfarm business sector declined by 0.8% during the first quarter compared to estimates of a 0.7% drop.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with real estate, consumer discretionary and energy stocks recording biggest gains on Friday. However, health care and communication services stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 119 points to 41,249.38 on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 0.07% to 5,659.91, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.01% at 17,928.92 during Friday's session.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from DaVita Inc. DVA, Fox Corporation FOX and NRG Energy, Inc. NRG today.

At a current reading of 61.6, the index was in the “Greed” zone on Friday, versus a prior reading of 61.5.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based

 on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

DVA Logo
DVADaVita Inc
$147.992.94%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
50.30
Quality
74.11
Value
40.11
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FOX Logo
FOXFox Corp
$46.900.39%
LYFT Logo
LYFTLyft Inc
$17.253.60%
NRG Logo
NRGNRG Energy Inc
$123.883.81%
SATS Logo
SATSEchoStar Corp
$24.19-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasCNN Business Fear & Greed Index
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved