May 8, 2025 10:28 AM 1 min read

Paycom Software Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.56 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $530.50 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $524.95 million.

“We delivered strong results in the first quarter, led by our differentiated approach to automation, strong sales execution and operational efficiency gains,” said Paycom founder, CEO and chairman, Chad Richison. “Our investments in automation, client ROI achievement and world-class service are paying off. With our accelerating momentum and expanding margins, I am pleased to be able to raise our outlook for 2025.”

Paycom Software raised its FY2025 sales outlook from $2.02 billion-$2.04 billion to $2.02 billion-$2.04 billion.

Paycom Software shares gained 6.6% to trade at $243.83 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Paycom Software following earnings announcement.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained Paycom Software with a Neutral and raised the price target from $224 to $246.
  • Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $187 to $215.
  • Needham analyst Joshua Reilly, meanwhile, reiterated Paycom Software with a Hold rating.

Considering buying PAYC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
PAYC Logo
PAYCPaycom Software Inc
$252.701.34%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.99
Growth
74.76
Quality
38.81
Value
43.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved