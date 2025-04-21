Regional Banks Zions, Western Alliance Move Lower Following Q1 Earnings: Key Highlights

Zions Bancorp ZION and Western Alliance Bancorp WAL shares are trading lower in Monday’s after-hours session after the pair of regional banks reported financial results for the first quarter.

Here’s a look at the headline numbers and key commentary from the reports.

ZION Q1 Earnings: Zions Bancorp reported first-quarter revenue of $795 million, missing analyst estimates of $797.07 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The bank reported first-quarter earnings of $1.13 per share, missing analyst estimates of $1.17 per share.

“Credit quality remained in very good shape during the quarter, with nonperforming assets stable compared with last quarter at 0.51% of loans and leases and annualized net charge-offs of 0.11% of loans and leases. At the same time, the outlook for the economy is perhaps more uncertain than it’s been in a number of years, clouded by the very real potential for negative impacts from tariffs and trade policy, both here and abroad,” said Harris Simmons, chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorp.

“We are nevertheless confident that our credit culture and practices and our strong reserves position us to manage through possible turbulence that might materialize in coming quarters.”

Zions Bancorp shares were down 3.71% after-hours, trading at $42.41 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. Zions’ shares are down approximately 20% year-to-date.

WAL Q1 Earnings: Western Alliance reported first-quarter net revenue of $778 million, which appears to have come up short of analyst estimates. The bank reported first-quarter earnings of $1.79 per share, beating estimates of $1.78 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

“Western Alliance delivered solid first quarter results led by continued loan and deposit growth following the completion of our balance sheet repositioning efforts in 2024. Our deep segment and product expertise enables our business to adapt quickly to an evolving macro environment, while our fortified capital and liquidity levels position the firm to maintain business momentum and prudent credit risk management,” said Kenneth Vecchione, president and CEO of Western Alliance.

Western Alliance shares were moving lower, but faring better than Zions Bancorp shares at last check. The stock was down 1.36% after-hours, trading at $64 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

