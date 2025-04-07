Levi Strauss, Dave & Buster's Entertainment And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI to report quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share on revenue of $1.54 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Levi Strauss shares rose 0.2% to $13.92 in after-hours trading.
- Chanson International Holding CHSN reported a year-over-year increase in FY24 financial results. Chanson International Holding shares jumped 60.1% to $0.3505 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY to post quarterly earnings at 71 cents per share on revenue of 550.37 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Dave & Buster’s shares gained 0.9% to $16.99 in after-hours trading.
- China Pharma Holdings Inc. CPHI reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. China Pharma shares fell 3.2% to $0.2150 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies Inc. GBX to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $898.53 million after the closing bell. Greenbrier shares gained 1.9% to $46.49 in the after-hours trading session.
