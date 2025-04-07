April 7, 2025 4:50 AM 1 min read

Levi Strauss, Dave & Buster's Entertainment And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI to report quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share on revenue of $1.54 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Levi Strauss shares rose 0.2% to $13.92 in after-hours trading.
  • Chanson International Holding CHSN reported a year-over-year increase in FY24 financial results. Chanson International Holding shares jumped 60.1% to $0.3505 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY to post quarterly earnings at 71 cents per share on revenue of 550.37 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Dave & Buster’s shares gained 0.9% to $16.99 in after-hours trading.

  • China Pharma Holdings Inc. CPHI reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. China Pharma shares fell 3.2% to $0.2150 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies Inc. GBX to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $898.53 million after the closing bell. Greenbrier shares gained 1.9% to $46.49 in the after-hours trading session.

CHSN Logo
CHSNChanson International Holding
$0.5283141.2%

Edge Rankings
Momentum1.17
Growth-
Quality-
Value84.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CPHI Logo
CPHIChina Pharma Holding Inc
$0.1900-14.4%
GBX Logo
GBXGreenbrier Companies Inc
$39.00-14.5%
LEVI Logo
LEVILevi Strauss & Co
$13.26-4.54%
PLAY Logo
PLAYDave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
$16.27-3.36%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

