UiPath Shares Plunge After Q4 Revenues Miss, Weak Q1 Guidance

UiPath, Inc. PATH released its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.

The Details: UiPath reported quarterly earnings of nine cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of three cents. Quarterly revenue of $424 million missed the analyst consensus estimate of $425.36 million and is an increase over revenue of $405.25 million from the same period last year.

For the fourth quarter, UiPath reported:

ARR of $1.666 billion as of Jan. 31, 2025, increased 14 percent year-over-year.

of $1.666 billion as of Jan. 31, 2025, increased 14 percent year-over-year. Net new ARR of $60 million.

of $60 million. Dollar based net retention rate of 110%.

of 110%. Non-GAAP gross margin was 87%.

“Fiscal 2025 was our most innovative year in recent history, introducing a wealth of new AI capabilities, and redefining the future of automation through our groundbreaking new products: Autopilot, Agent Builder, Agentic Orchestration, and Agentic Testing,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath CEO.

The company also announced the acquisition of Peak, an AI-native company, but did not disclose the specific terms of the deal.

“With the acquisition of Peak, we are accelerating our mission to strengthen our vertical AI solutions strategy,” said Dines.

Outlook: UiPath sees first-quarter revenue in a range of $330 million to $335 million, versus the $368.08 million estimate.

PATH Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, UiPath shares are down 14.37% after hours at $10.13 Wednesday.

