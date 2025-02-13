Deere, GE HealthCare And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $7.70 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Deere shares fell 0.1% to $476 in after-hours trading.

. reported a fourth-quarter loss of 3 cents per share, down from earnings of 1 cent per share in the prior year's quarter. Quarterly revenue came in at $140.58 million, beating the $138.27 million analyst consensus estimate. Fastly expects first-quarter losses of between 9 cents and 5 cents per share, versus the loss of 1 cent estimate, and revenue in a range of $136 million to $140 million, versus the $137.05 million estimate. Fastly shares dipped 21.5% to $7.91 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. GE HealthCare shares fell 0.1% to $85.82 in after-hours trading.

HubSpot, Inc . HUBS reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue of between $697 million and $699 million, versus the $705.71 million estimate, and EPS of between $1.74 and $1.76, versus the $2.00 estimate. HubSpot shares gained 5% to $825.00 in the after-hours trading session.

