February 13, 2025 2:38 AM 2 min read

Deere, GE HealthCare And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Deere & Company DE to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $7.70 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Deere shares fell 0.1% to $476 in after-hours trading.
  • Fastly, Inc. FSLY reported a fourth-quarter loss of 3 cents per share, down from earnings of 1 cent per share in the prior year's quarter. Quarterly revenue came in at $140.58 million, beating the $138.27 million analyst consensus estimate. Fastly expects first-quarter losses of between 9 cents and 5 cents per share, versus the loss of 1 cent estimate, and revenue in a range of $136 million to $140 million, versus the $137.05 million estimate. Fastly shares dipped 21.5% to $7.91 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. GE HealthCare shares fell 0.1% to $85.82 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • HubSpot, Inc. HUBS reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue of between $697 million and $699 million, versus the $705.71 million estimate, and EPS of between $1.74 and $1.76, versus the $2.00 estimate. HubSpot shares gained 5% to $825.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion after the closing bell. Coinbase shares gained 3% to $283.10 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$282.966.02%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
50%
Technicals Analysis
100
0100
Financials Analysis
20
0100
Overview
DE Logo
DEDeere & Co
$475.040.16%
FSLY Logo
FSLYFastly Inc
$7.91-21.4%
GEHC Logo
GEHCGE HealthCare Technologies Inc
$85.83-1.38%
HUBS Logo
HUBSHubSpot Inc
$825.005.17%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsLong IdeasNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To Watch

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved