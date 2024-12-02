Zscaler, Nio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP to report quarterly earnings at 26 cents per share on revenue of $35.80 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Imperial Petroleum shares rose 0.6% to $3.20 in after-hours trading.

NIO Inc. NIO said it delivered 20,575 vehicles in November, representing a 28.9% year-over-year surge. Nio shares gained 2.3% to close at $4.48 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Zscaler, Inc. ZS to post quarterly earnings at 63 cents per share on revenue of $606.2 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Zscaler shares gained 0.8% to close at $206.59 in after-hours trading.

XPeng Inc. XPEV reported that it delivered 30,895 Smart EVs in November, representing a gain of 54% year-over-year and 29% over the previous month. XPeng shares slipped 0.1% to $12.04 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO to post quarterly earnings at 5 cents per share on revenue of $66.79 million after the closing bell. Credo Technology shares gained 1.9% to $49.90 in after-hours trading.

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock