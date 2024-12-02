Zscaler, Nio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP to report quarterly earnings at 26 cents per share on revenue of $35.80 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Imperial Petroleum shares rose 0.6% to $3.20 in after-hours trading.
- NIO Inc. NIO said it delivered 20,575 vehicles in November, representing a 28.9% year-over-year surge. Nio shares gained 2.3% to close at $4.48 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Zscaler, Inc. ZS to post quarterly earnings at 63 cents per share on revenue of $606.2 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Zscaler shares gained 0.8% to close at $206.59 in after-hours trading.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV reported that it delivered 30,895 Smart EVs in November, representing a gain of 54% year-over-year and 29% over the previous month. XPeng shares slipped 0.1% to $12.04 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO to post quarterly earnings at 5 cents per share on revenue of $66.79 million after the closing bell. Credo Technology shares gained 1.9% to $49.90 in after-hours trading.
