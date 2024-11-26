Best Buy, HP And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $9.63 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $93.37 in after-hours trading.
- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX agreed to be acquired by Roche in a $1.5 billion deal. Poseida Therapeutics shares jumped 11.2% to $3.18 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect HP Inc. HPQ to post quarterly earnings at 93 cents per share on revenue of $13.99 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares fell 0.3% to $39.19 in after-hours trading.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its guidance for the full year. Zoom reported third-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The communications company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.31 per share. Zoom shares fell 5.6% to $84.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. DELL to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $24.65 billion after the closing bell. Dell shares fell 0.8% to $143.00 in after-hours trading.
