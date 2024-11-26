Best Buy, HP And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc . BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $9.63 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $93.37 in after-hours trading.

agreed to be acquired by Roche in a $1.5 billion deal. Poseida Therapeutics shares jumped 11.2% to $3.18 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect HP Inc. HPQ to post quarterly earnings at 93 cents per share on revenue of $13.99 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares fell 0.3% to $39.19 in after-hours trading.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its guidance for the full year. Zoom reported third-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The communications company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.31 per share. Zoom shares fell 5.6% to $84.09 in the after-hours trading session.

