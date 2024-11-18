Brady, Aecom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Brady Corporation BRC to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $365.88 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Brady shares rose 0.2% to $74.38 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR is projected to report a quarterly loss at 10 cents per share on revenue of $78.85 million. Bitdeer Technologies shares gained 1.1% to $11.21 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock