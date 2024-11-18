Brady, Aecom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Brady Corporation BRC to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $365.88 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Brady shares rose 0.2% to $74.38 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect AECOM ACM to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AECOM shares gained 0.1% to $106.99 in after-hours trading.
- IT Tech Packaging ITP reported a loss of 20 cents per share for the third quarter, unchanged from the year-ago period. The company's sales jumped around 59% year-over-year to $25.08 million. IT Tech Packaging shares fell 0.6% to $0.2495 in the after-hours trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Before the markets open, Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR is projected to report a quarterly loss at 10 cents per share on revenue of $78.85 million. Bitdeer Technologies shares gained 1.1% to $11.21 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited TCOM to report quarterly earnings at 91 cents per share on revenue of $2.20 billion after the closing bell. Trip.com Group shares slipped 0.01% to $59.48 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in