Airbnb Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based bank to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share, down from $6.63 per share in the year-ago period. Airbnb projects to report revenue of $3.72 billion for the recent quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Airbnb has completed 26 years of existence as a company, having launched on Aug. 11, 2008.

Airbnb shares gained 2.2% to close at $140.91 on Wednesday.

UBS analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $134 to $144 on Oct. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $132 to $142 on Oct. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski maintained an Underweight rating and increase the price target from $100 to $102 on Oct. 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepak Mathivanan reiterated an Underweight rating with a price target of $94 on Sept. 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $175 to $170 on Sept. 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

