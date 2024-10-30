Apple Refreshes MacBook Pro Lineup With M4 Pro and M4 Max 3Nm Chips

Thursday, Apple Inc AAPL unveiled two advanced chips, the M4 Pro and M4 Max, expanding its M4 lineup for Mac. These chips harness Apple’s second-generation 3-nanometer technology.

Needham analyst Charles Shi attributed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s TSM third-quarter financial performance to 3nm technology, mainly driven by Apple.

The M4 Pro and M4 Max significantly upgrade CPU and GPU capabilities, including faster cores and doubled ray-tracing engine performance compared to previous models as per Apple.

Additionally, the company claimed that these chips debut Thunderbolt 5 support, offering Mac users unprecedented data transfer speeds and higher memory bandwidth for intensive applications like AI and 3D rendering.

As per Apple, the advanced GPUs, supported by a two-times faster ray-tracing engine, make the M4 Pro and M4 Max compelling choices for professionals in AI, gaming, and high-performance tasks.

The company said the M4 Pro is targeted toward professionals like developers and engineers. It provides up to a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, delivering up to 2.4 times the performance of competing AI PC chips.

With support for up to 64GB of unified memory and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, the M4 Pro enhances workflows involving large data sets and complex simulations.

Apple said that with up to 128GB of memory and quadruple the bandwidth of standard AI PC chips, the M4 Max caters to developers working with extensive machine learning models and introduces Thunderbolt 5 for high-speed connectivity.

The M4 series also integrates Apple’s new “Apple Intelligence” feature, a personal intelligence system built into macOS. It combines advanced machine learning and privacy protections, allowing users to streamline tasks, communicate efficiently, and even create custom emojis with the Genmoji feature.

Enhanced Siri capabilities will include ChatGPT integration in December, adding further versatility to Apple’s AI offerings.

Apple launched its latest MacBook Pro models, now powered by the new M4 chip family, marking another leap forward in performance and efficiency.

The new lineup includes the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, tailored to provide an enhanced user experience while focusing on privacy through Apple Intelligence technology.

The MacBook Pro is available in sleek space black and classic silver. Starting at $1,599, the 14-inch model includes 16GB of memory and three Thunderbolt 4 ports and is optimized for Apple’s personal intelligence system.

Apple said the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, available in 14—and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, support Thunderbolt 5 for faster data transfer and enhanced connectivity. Designed for high-demand applications, these models offer memory options up to 128GB and are ideal for resource-intensive tasks such as video editing and 3D rendering.

All models in the new MacBook Pro lineup are equipped with a Liquid Retina XDR display, featuring an optional nano-texture display that improves visibility in bright conditions. With up to 24 hours of battery life, these MacBook Pros boast the most extended battery duration of any Mac device.

The new Macbooks can be preordered today and will start shipping on November 8th.

The system supports a range of Apple-exclusive features, such as systemwide Writing Tools, Siri updates, and enhanced privacy measures, which allow users to perform tasks more efficiently.

Price Action: AAPL stock is down 1.05% at $231.21 at the last check on Wednesday.

