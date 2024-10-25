Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH will release earnings results for its third quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 25.

Analysts expect the McLean, Virginia-based bank to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share, up from $1.29 per share in the year-ago period. L3Harris Technologies projects to report revenue of $2.97 billion for the recent quarter, compared to $2.61 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 6, Booz Allen Hamilton said it secured a $506 million contract to drive innovation for U.S. Army Aviation.

Booz Allen Hamilton shares gained 2% to close at $166.55 on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $174 to $196 on Oct. 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and boosted the price target from $154 to $158 on Oct. 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $165 to $185 on Oct. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $140 to $165 on Sept. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Barclays analyst David Strauss maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $153 to $142 on July 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

