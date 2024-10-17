M&T Bank Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

M&T Bank Corporation MTB will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Analysts expect the Buffalo, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share, down from $3.98 per share in the year-ago period. M&T Bank projects to report revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to $2.32 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Wednesday, M&T Bank announced quarterly preferred stock dividends.

M&T Bank shares gained 1.9% to close at $189.35 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform with a price target of $210 on Oct. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $208 to $210 on Sept. 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

JP Morgan analyst Steven Alexopoulos upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $183 to $215 on Sept. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and cut the price target from $170 to $165 on Aug. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $195 to $220 on Aug. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Considering buying MTB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: