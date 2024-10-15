Walgreens Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Analysts expect the Deerfield, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share, down from 67 cents per share in the year-ago period. Walgreens projects to report revenue of $35.75 billion for the quarter, compared to $35.42 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walgreens shares fell 2.3% to close at $9.00 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $9 to $7 on Oct. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $13 to $10 on Oct. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $17 to $12 on July 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $22 to $13 on July 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Scott George Hill maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $23 to $22 on April 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

