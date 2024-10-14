BlackRock Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Strong Q3 Earnings

BlackRock, Inc. BLK reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Friday.

Revenue growth of 15% Y/Y to $5.197 billion, beating the consensus of $5.007 billion. Adjusted EPS increased 5% Y/Y to $11.46, beating the consensus of $10.38.

Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO, said, "Through coordinated investments and initiatives, we are evolving our private markets capabilities to best serve our clients. We're already seeing the power of BlackRock and GIP together as we drive access to the enormous investment potential of infrastructure, especially to support AI innovation."

BlackRock shares gained 0.3% to trade at $993.33 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on BlackRock following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Cyprys maintained BlackRock with an Overweight and raised the price target from $1,150 to $1,245.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained BlackRock with an Outperform and raised the price target from $995 to $1,040.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained the stock with an Overweight and increased the price target from $1,010 to $1,120..

